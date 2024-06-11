International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/djiboutis-education-minister-welcomes-russias-hard-science-expertise--1118931608.html
Djibouti's Education Minister Welcomes Russia's Hard Science Expertise
Djibouti's Education Minister Welcomes Russia's Hard Science Expertise
Sputnik International
Russia and Djibouti signed a memorandum on professional training. Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud - Minister of National Education and of professional training of Djibouti - explained Sputnik that African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development.
2024-06-11T11:06+0000
2024-06-13T11:40+0000
world
russia
djibouti
science & tech
kazan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104355/29/1043552952_0:0:2986:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_1823abe8022f24c3cc982b117f2c0f99.jpg
Russia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum on professional training. The African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development, Minister of National Education and Professional Training of Djibouti Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud said in an interview with Sputnik. He added that Djubouti is inspired by Russia’s history in establishing scientific and educational institutions. Nevertheless, the East African country will look to establish its own model of education.
russia
djibouti
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104355/29/1043552952_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4f322430dc3476354016e119c90d570.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
djibouti- russia, djibouti science, kazan education djibouti, djibouti russian science, djibouti cybesecurity
djibouti- russia, djibouti science, kazan education djibouti, djibouti russian science, djibouti cybesecurity

Djibouti's Education Minister Welcomes Russia's Hard Science Expertise

11:06 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 13.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankLomonosov Moscow State University.
Lomonosov Moscow State University. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Second International Forum of Ministers of Education that took place in Russia’s city of Kazan brought together 150 high-ranking guests from 40 countries. Sputnik had an opportunity to talk to some of them on the sidelines of the summit.
Russia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum on professional training.
The African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development, Minister of National Education and Professional Training of Djibouti Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Specifically, we have focused on professional training in sectors such as electrotechnical, electromechanical, robotics, telecommunications, and especially program development and cybersecurity," he said.

He added that Djubouti is inspired by Russia’s history in establishing scientific and educational institutions. Nevertheless, the East African country will look to establish its own model of education.

"[We seek] Not to take a Russian model, nor adopt a French model, nor follow any other country's model, but to take inspiration from these models, then adapt and improve them in relation to our context, which has its own difficulties and achievements," he emphasized, adding that Africa has great achievements nowadays and is proud of them.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала