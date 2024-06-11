Djibouti's Education Minister Welcomes Russia's Hard Science Expertise

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/djiboutis-education-minister-welcomes-russias-hard-science-expertise--1118931608.html

Russia and Djibouti signed a memorandum on professional training. Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud - Minister of National Education and of professional training of Djibouti - explained Sputnik that African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development.

Russia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum on professional training. The African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development, Minister of National Education and Professional Training of Djibouti Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud said in an interview with Sputnik. He added that Djubouti is inspired by Russia’s history in establishing scientific and educational institutions. Nevertheless, the East African country will look to establish its own model of education.

