Djibouti's Education Minister Welcomes Russia's Hard Science Expertise
Sputnik International
Russia and Djibouti signed a memorandum on professional training.
Russia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum on professional training. The African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development, Minister of National Education and Professional Training of Djibouti Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud said in an interview with Sputnik. He added that Djubouti is inspired by Russia’s history in establishing scientific and educational institutions. Nevertheless, the East African country will look to establish its own model of education.
Djibouti's Education Minister Welcomes Russia's Hard Science Expertise
11:06 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 13.06.2024)
The Second International Forum of Ministers of Education that took place in Russia’s city of Kazan brought together 150 high-ranking guests from 40 countries. Sputnik had an opportunity to talk to some of them on the sidelines of the summit.
Russia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum on professional training.
The African country is interested in Russia’s vast experience in hard science, including robotics, cybersecurity and program development, Minister of National Education and Professional Training of Djibouti Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Specifically, we have focused on professional training in sectors such as electrotechnical, electromechanical, robotics, telecommunications, and especially program development and cybersecurity," he said.
He added that Djubouti is inspired by Russia’s history in establishing scientific and educational institutions. Nevertheless, the East African country will look to establish its own model of education.
"[We seek] Not to take a Russian model, nor adopt a French model, nor follow any other country's model, but to take inspiration from these models, then adapt and improve them in relation to our context, which has its own difficulties and achievements," he emphasized, adding that Africa has great achievements nowadays and is proud of them.