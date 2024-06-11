https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/egyptian-education-minister-says-russia-may-help-train-nuclear-specialists-in-high-schools-1118929594.html

Egyptian Education Minister Says Russia May Help Train Nuclear Specialists in High Schools

The Second International Forum of Ministers of Education in Russia’s Kazan was held under motto “Shaping the Future” and brought together roughly 150 high guests from 40 countries. Sputnik had an opportunity to talk to some of them on the sidelines of the event.

Russia and Egypt are considering introducing hard science programs at Egyptian high schools to support the tech side of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohamed Ayman Ashour told Sputnik on the sidelines of the forum in Kazan.The minister stressed that the Moscow-Cairo cooperation in education is increasingly deepening with Russian subsidiaries of high schools being established in the African country.Russia-Egypt scientific and educational partnerships span back decades when the revolutionary leader of independent Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser ousted the pro-Western king and asked Moscow for comprehensive support. Apart from military backing, the Soviet Union helped to establish Egyptian science and education from scratch.

