EU Election Results, Hunter Biden Gun Case, Leonard Peltier Parole Hearing
Washington and Tel Aviv scramble to maintain narrative control over the Gaza war, and Canadian parliamentarians are accused of espionage.
Belfast-based Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Israeli hostage operation over the weekend that caused nearly a thousand Palestinian casualties, what effect that operation and the resignation of centrist voice from the Israeli government will have on a possible ceasefire, contradictory US messaging on ceasefire plans, why the US is reportedly offering a formal defense pact to Saudi Arabia, why Green parties in particular were so humiliated in the EU Parliamentary elections this weekend, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s election gamble.Cohost of the show Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas discusses the EU parliamentary election results, the fulfillment of predictions of a right-wing surge, what actually drives voters to the polls for these elections, and what effect the results will have on domestic politics, particularly in France and Germany.Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the end of arguments in Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial, the opportunity former President Donald Trump’s Espionage Act trial offers the judge in the case to redefine and reform the act, Trump’s pre-sentencing interview, more headaches for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, President Joe Biden’s new campaign talking points, and speculation about Trump’s future running mate.Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses today’s parole hearing for US political prisoner and American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier, why the FBI is still so adamant that Peltier stay in prison after nearly five decades, the difference between law enforcement’s position on Peltier and public opinion on his case, the flaws in the government’s case against him, the prison conditions the affect the health of Peltier and others, and the phenomenon of political prisoners in the United States. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Belfast-based Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Israeli hostage operation over the weekend that caused nearly a thousand Palestinian casualties, what effect that operation and the resignation of centrist voice from the Israeli government will have on a possible ceasefire, contradictory US messaging on ceasefire plans, why the US is reportedly offering a formal defense pact to Saudi Arabia, why Green parties in particular were so humiliated in the EU Parliamentary elections this weekend, and French President Emmanuel Macron’s election gamble.
Cohost of the show Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas discusses the EU parliamentary election results, the fulfillment of predictions of a right-wing surge, what actually drives voters to the polls for these elections, and what effect the results will have on domestic politics, particularly in France and Germany.
Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses the end of arguments in Hunter Biden’s gun charges trial, the opportunity former President Donald Trump’s Espionage Act trial offers the judge in the case to redefine and reform the act, Trump’s pre-sentencing interview, more headaches for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, President Joe Biden’s new campaign talking points, and speculation about Trump’s future running mate.
Labor, community and anti-war activist Gloria La Riva discusses today’s parole hearing for US political prisoner and American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier, why the FBI is still so adamant that Peltier stay in prison after nearly five decades, the difference between law enforcement’s position on Peltier and public opinion on his case, the flaws in the government’s case against him, the prison conditions the affect the health of Peltier and others, and the phenomenon of political prisoners in the United States.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
