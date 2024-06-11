https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/eu-elections-macron-calls-for-snap-elections-gaza-and-more-1118897759.html

EU Elections, Macron Calls for Snap Elections, Gaza and More

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to weigh in on current events including the EU Elections.

EU Elections, Macron Calls for Snap Elections, Gaza and More Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to weigh in on current events including the EU Elections.

The show begins with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining the show from Vienna to share the latest developments out of the EU elections amid the surge in far-right politics.Then, Andrew Langer weighs in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's gun trial.Later, political consultant Robert Hornack shares his perspective on the latest out of the U.S. presidential elections including Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.The show closes with Beirut-based journalist and The Cradle editor Esteban Carrillo sharing his analysis of the latest out of Gaza and Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz resigning.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

