https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/eu-elections-macron-calls-for-snap-elections-gaza-and-more-1118897759.html
EU Elections, Macron Calls for Snap Elections, Gaza and More
EU Elections, Macron Calls for Snap Elections, Gaza and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to weigh in on current events including the EU Elections.
2024-06-11T04:15+0000
2024-06-11T04:15+0000
2024-06-11T10:15+0000
fault lines
us
radio
eu elections
hunter biden
donald trump
joe biden
israel
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118897602_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0fb8a112d8434c9bebdb8a57e5b14aeb.png
EU Elections, Macron Calls for Snap Elections, Gaza and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to weigh in on current events including the EU Elections.
The show begins with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining the show from Vienna to share the latest developments out of the EU elections amid the surge in far-right politics.Then, Andrew Langer weighs in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's gun trial.Later, political consultant Robert Hornack shares his perspective on the latest out of the U.S. presidential elections including Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.The show closes with Beirut-based journalist and The Cradle editor Esteban Carrillo sharing his analysis of the latest out of Gaza and Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz resigning.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118897602_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_16ca80b3f4e0936d885caf64c6f9c7d9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
the fault lines, eu elections, who won elections in europe, trump-biden 2024, nuseirat refugee camp, idf operation in nuseirat,
the fault lines, eu elections, who won elections in europe, trump-biden 2024, nuseirat refugee camp, idf operation in nuseirat,
EU Elections, Macron Calls for Snap Elections, Gaza and More
04:15 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 11.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul is joined by a panel of esteemed guests to weigh in on current events including the EU Elections.
The show begins with co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas joining the show from Vienna to share the latest developments out of the EU elections amid the surge in far-right politics.
Then, Andrew Langer weighs in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's gun trial.
Later, political consultant Robert Hornack shares his perspective on the latest out of the U.S. presidential elections including Trump and Biden's performance in the polls.
The show closes with Beirut-based journalist and The Cradle editor Esteban Carrillo sharing his analysis of the latest out of Gaza and Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz resigning.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM