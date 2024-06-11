International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Addresses Summit of BRICS Foreign Ministers
Sputnik comes to you live from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, where the nation's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, is addressing the much-anticipated meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.In his opening address on Monday, Lavrov emphasized that BRICS is driven by powerful forces of transformation, and highlighted the group's increasing global influence and expanded role on the global stage.When Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship in January 2024, President Vladimir Putin announced that during this term, the association would prioritize discussions on politics and security, in addition to matters relating to the economy and culture.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
The two-day event in Nizhny Novgorod precedes the upcoming BRICS Summit scheduled for October.
Sputnik comes to you live from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, where the nation's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, is addressing the much-anticipated meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
In his opening address on Monday, Lavrov emphasized that BRICS is driven by powerful forces of transformation, and highlighted the group's increasing global influence and expanded role on the global stage.
When Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship in January 2024, President Vladimir Putin announced that during this term, the association would prioritize discussions on politics and security, in addition to matters relating to the economy and culture.
