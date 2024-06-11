https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/one-killed-3-injured-in-kievs-shelling-of-shebekino-from-mlrs---belgorod-region-governor-1118909876.html

One Killed, 3 Injured in Kiev's Shelling of Shebekino From MLRS - Belgorod Region Governor

One person was killed as a result of the Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region, and another three were wounded, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"The town of Shebekino was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces from MLRS. One civilian was killed as a result of a direct hit of a shell on an apartment. The man died of his wounds on the spot before medics arrived. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. As of this moment, three people were wounded. Two women with various shrapnel wounds to the hands and legs were taken by ambulance crews to the city hospital No. 2 in Belgorod," Gladkov said on Telegram. The governor said the victims were provided with medical care, adding that the third victim suffered a concussion and was treated on the spot as he refused hospitalization. Gladkov also said that six private residences, 11 apartment buildings, nine vehicles and a power line were damaged in the shelling.

