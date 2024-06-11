https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/putin-meets-with-turkish-foreign-minister-1118904725.html
Putin Meets With Turkish Foreign Minister
As part of Hakan Fidan’s official visit of to Russia, Turkiye’s top diplomat holds a meeting with the Russian leader.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.Fidan is currently on a state visit to Russia, during which he has already taken part in the summit of BRICS foreign ministers and held bilateral meetings with Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.The Russian president and the Turkish minister are expected to discuss the results of these talks. The Russian-Turkish agenda is normally quite extensive, so the two will cover an array of different topics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
17:05 GMT 11.06.2024 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 11.06.2024)
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.
Fidan is currently on a state visit to Russia, during which he has already taken part in the summit of BRICS foreign ministers and held bilateral meetings with Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Russian president and the Turkish minister are expected to discuss the results of these talks. The Russian-Turkish agenda is normally quite extensive, so the two will cover an array of different topics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!