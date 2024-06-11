https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/russian-embassy-in-the-us-receives-threats-1118909369.html

Russian Embassy in the US Receives Threats

Russian Embassy in the US Receives Threats

Sputnik International

The administration of the Russian embassy in the US and regular diplomats receive threatening messages on a daily basis, Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said.

2024-06-11T22:49+0000

2024-06-11T22:49+0000

2024-06-11T22:49+0000

world

us

russia

ukraine

anatoly antonov

russian embassy in us

embassy

threats

security threats

terror threats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg

"I can confirm that threatening messages to the Russian embassy, for example, are received almost daily. And not only to the administration, but also to regular diplomats,” Antonov said in a commentary distributed by the embassy.According to Antonov, the US authorities with their “Russophobic policy only condone such tendencies.”According to Antonov, terrorist activity continues to grow in the world. “This nightmarish phenomenon is poisoning the lives of citizens in various countries, with the US being no exception,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/white-house-contender-neocon-nikki-haleys-russophobic--warmongering-rants-exposed-1116175345.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ambassador to the us, russophobia, anatoly antonov, russian embassy in the us, us russia relation