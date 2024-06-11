https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/ukraine-loses-over-740-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-southern-troops-1118904498.html

Ukraine Loses Over 740 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops

Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes,

Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. The central group has repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with the eastern group of the Rusisan forces. The western group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and a village of Timkovka in the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost over 560 soldiers in battles. The northern group has repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 265 soldiers, the ministry added.

