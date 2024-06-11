https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/ukraine-loses-over-740-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-southern-troops-1118904498.html
Ukraine Loses Over 740 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops
Ukraine Loses Over 740 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes,
2024-06-11T11:32+0000
2024-06-11T11:32+0000
2024-06-11T11:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
ministry of defense
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg
Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. The central group has repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with the eastern group of the Rusisan forces. The western group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and a village of Timkovka in the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost over 560 soldiers in battles. The northern group has repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 265 soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/prospect-of-ukraine-child-soldiers-shows-us-desperate-will-set-public-against-zelensky-1118858395.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52191a8a2d38f72338fcc3011a42531.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, kharkov offensive, russia liberates artemovka, russia offensive
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, kharkov offensive, russia liberates artemovka, russia offensive
Ukraine Loses Over 740 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.
Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours
, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of the southern group of troops improved the situation along the front line ... The enemy lost more than 740 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles [in clashes over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.
The central group has repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with the eastern group of the Rusisan forces.
The western group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and a village of Timkovka in the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost over 560 soldiers in battles
.
The northern group has repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 265 soldiers, the ministry added.