Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 740 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Troops
Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes,
Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. The central group has repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with the eastern group of the Rusisan forces. The western group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and a village of Timkovka in the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost over 560 soldiers in battles. The northern group has repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 265 soldiers, the ministry added.
11:32 GMT 11.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.
Russia's Yug (South) grouping of the Russian armed forces has taken better positions in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine has lost more than 740 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Units of the southern group of troops improved the situation along the front line ... The enemy lost more than 740 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles [in clashes over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The central group has repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic and Kiev has lost up to 350 soldiers, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with the eastern group of the Rusisan forces.
The western group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Artemovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and a village of Timkovka in the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost over 560 soldiers in battles.
The northern group has repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine has lost more than 265 soldiers, the ministry added.
