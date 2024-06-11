Zelensky's 'Peace Summit', Gaza Conflict, European Elections and More

International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the latest results from the European elections.
Rachel began Monday's show by hosting co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon on the topic of Hunter Biden's criminal case and Donald Trump's campaign.Following the discussion on Hunter Biden's criminal case, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called "peace summit" in Switzerland.Rachel began the final hour by hosting co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas, who spoke to her about the latest results from the European elections.In the final segment, veteran war correspondent and journalist Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the Israeli military's operation in Gaza to rescue four hostages, which resulted in the death of over 200 Palestinians.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including the latest results from the European elections.
Rachel began Monday's show by hosting co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon on the topic of Hunter Biden's criminal case and Donald Trump's campaign.
Following the discussion on Hunter Biden's criminal case, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called "peace summit" in Switzerland.
Rachel began the final hour by hosting co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Jamarl Thomas, who spoke to her about the latest results from the European elections.
In the final segment, veteran war correspondent and journalist Elijah Magnier spoke to Rachel about the Israeli military's operation in Gaza to rescue four hostages, which resulted in the death of over 200 Palestinians.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
