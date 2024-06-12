https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/bank-of-russia-to-use-banks-reports-to-determine-dollar-exchange-rate-1118928496.html
Bank of Russia to Use Banks’ Reports to Determine Dollar Exchange Rate
The Bank of Russia, the country's central bank, will use reports of banks and over-the-counter or off-exchange trading information to determine official exchange rates of the US dollar and the euro against the ruble, the regulator said.
"The Bank of Russia will use bank reports and information from digital over-the-counter trading platforms to determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro to the ruble … All funds in US dollars and euros in the accounts and deposits of citizens and companies remain safe," the regulator said in a statement.Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The MOEX then said that it will halt trading in dollars and euros from June 13.The exchange added that trading is carried out with all financial tools except for instruments with settlements in US dollars and euros on the stock and money markets. Trading is carried out in the normal mode on the derivatives market, the MOEX said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, will use reports of banks and over-the-counter or off-exchange trading information to determine official exchange rates of the US dollar and the euro against the ruble, the regulator said on Wednesday.
"The Bank of Russia will use bank reports and information from digital over-the-counter trading platforms to determine the official exchange rates of the US dollar and euro to the ruble … All funds in US dollars and euros in the accounts and deposits of citizens and companies remain safe," the regulator said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the United States imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The MOEX then said that it will halt trading in dollars and euros from June 13.
"On trading on Moscow Exchange markets: due to the introduction of restrictive measures by the US against the Moscow Exchange Group from June 13, 2024, trading on Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted in accordance with the current regulations: on the currency and precious metals markets, trading is carried out on all instruments, except for currency pairs with the US dollar and the euro," the MOEX said in a statement.
The exchange added that trading is carried out with all financial tools except for instruments with settlements in US dollars and euros on the stock and money markets. Trading is carried out in the normal mode on the derivatives market, the MOEX said.