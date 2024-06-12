https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/bidens-support-dwindles-ahead-of-election-1118907361.html
Biden's Support Dwindles Ahead of Election
Steve Abramowicz - Heartland Journal CEOMark Krikorian - Executive Director of the Center for Immigration StudiesMark Sleboda - International relations and security expertNebojsa Malic - Serbian American journalistThe show begins with Heartland Journal CEO Steve Abramowicz joining to break down the Hunter Biden gun trial. Ted and Angie later discuss breaking news on the guilty verdict.Then, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies and immigration expert Mark Krikorian discusses how Biden is losing support amongst Latino voters amid his migration policy.The second hour starts with international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda discussing the upcoming Ukraine peace conference, and the country's proposed plans to store F-16s.The show closes with Serbian American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the EU election results.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:20 GMT 12.06.2024 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 12.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.
Steve Abramowicz - Heartland Journal CEO
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security expert
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian American journalist
The show begins with Heartland Journal CEO Steve Abramowicz joining to break down the Hunter Biden gun trial. Ted and Angie later discuss breaking news on the guilty verdict.
Then, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies and immigration expert Mark Krikorian discusses how Biden is losing support amongst Latino voters amid his migration policy.
The second hour starts with international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda discussing the upcoming Ukraine peace conference, and the country's proposed plans to store F-16s.
The show closes with Serbian American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the EU election results.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
