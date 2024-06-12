https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/hunter-biden-found-guilty-ukraine-considers-hiding-f-16s-gaza-ceasefire-and-more-1118910428.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorSarah Bils - Independent Journalist and Co-Founder of DD GeopoliticsSaid Arikat - Professor and JournalistRachel began Tuesday's day show by covering the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial with guest Steve Gill.Following a discussion on Hunter Biden's legal troubles, Rachel spoke to Misty Winston about the CBS anchor who was shocked by the results of a poll that showed more than 60 percent of participants were worried about migration.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to Sarah Bils about Ukraine's alleged plan to hide its F-16s in order to prevent them from being targeted by the Russian military.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting Said Arikat, who discussed the recent State Department briefings and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Hunter Biden Found Guilty, Ukraine Considers Hiding F-16s, Gaza Ceasefire and More
04:59 GMT 12.06.2024 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 12.06.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Commentator
Sarah Bils - Independent Journalist and Co-Founder of DD Geopolitics
Said Arikat - Professor and Journalist
Rachel began Tuesday's day show by covering the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial with guest Steve Gill.
Following a discussion on Hunter Biden's legal troubles, Rachel spoke to Misty Winston about the CBS anchor who was shocked by the results of a poll that showed more than 60 percent of participants were worried about migration.
In the final hour, Rachel spoke to Sarah Bils about Ukraine's alleged plan to hide its F-16s in order to prevent them from being targeted by the Russian military.
Rachel would conclude the show by hosting Said Arikat, who discussed the recent State Department briefings and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM