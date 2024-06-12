International
Putin Congratulates Citizens on Russia Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his compatriots on Russia Day on Wednesday, saying that this holiday is always celebrated with respect for the homeland.
The president praised Russia's history and the glorious achievements of previous generations. In Russia, this holiday is celebrated "with respect for our homeland, its centuries-long history, the legacy of our ancestors as well as their victories and achievements," the president added. Russia Day, officially known as the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, is a national holiday celebrated since 1992, marking the birth of modern Russia. On this day, the Russian president traditionally bestows state awards on writers, scientists, humanitarian workers and other outstanding professionals in their fields.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his compatriots on Russia Day on Wednesday, saying that this holiday is always celebrated with respect for the homeland.
The president praised Russia's history and the glorious achievements of previous generations.
"Dear friends and colleagues, happy Russia Day," Putin said during a ceremony to present state awards in the Kremlin.
In Russia, this holiday is celebrated "with respect for our homeland, its centuries-long history, the legacy of our ancestors as well as their victories and achievements," the president added.
Russia Day, officially known as the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, is a national holiday celebrated since 1992, marking the birth of modern Russia. On this day, the Russian president traditionally bestows state awards on writers, scientists, humanitarian workers and other outstanding professionals in their fields.
