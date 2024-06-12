https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/putin-declares-opening-of-brics-2024-games-in-kazan-1118929305.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared the opening of BRICS 2024 games in Kazan, and said that the event is an important part of political and humanitarian interaction.

"I declare the 2024 BRICS Sports Games open!" Putin said in a video address to the participants of the games, and called the event an important part of "comprehensive political, economic and humanitarian interaction." The Russian leader also said that the role of BRICS in world affairs is "growing rapidly," adding that the attractiveness of the sports games will also increase. "All this fully reflects the spirit and character of the BRICS itself — an association of sovereign countries that are developing dynamically, preserving their identity, solving large-scale tasks together, showing an example of true partnership and equal relations based on trust, strong friendship and respect for each other's interests," Putin said.The BRICS Games will be held in Russia's city of Kazan from June 12-23, where 5,000 athletes from over 60 countries will compete for 389 sets of medals.

