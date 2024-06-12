https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russia-has-unique-nuclear-technologies-with-no-analogues-in-world---research-center-chief-1118917187.html
Russia Has Unique Nuclear Technologies With No Analogues in World - Research Center Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia possesses unique nuclear technologies which can be found nowhere else in the world, the president of the Moscow-based Kurchatov Institute research center, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said on Wednesday.
Russian scientists have made the first step towards creating a new energy system which is to ensure the country's technological independence and energy security for many years ahead, the official added.
“We have been relying on the profound, enormous experience of domestic science and on the designs which we developed, creating unique, one of the kind globally, nuclear technologies,” Kovalchuk said at a state award ceremony in the Kremlin.
In fact, the fundamental basis for closed-cycle green nuclear energy has been laid in Russia, the scientist added.
“At this stage, almost all the basic elements have been tested. They proved the correctness and effectiveness of the decisions that were made,” Kovalchuk said.