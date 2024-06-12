https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russia-has-unique-nuclear-technologies-with-no-analogues-in-world---research-center-chief-1118917187.html

Russia Has Unique Nuclear Technologies With No Analogues in World - Research Center Chief

Russia Has Unique Nuclear Technologies With No Analogues in World - Research Center Chief

Sputnik International

Russia possesses unique nuclear technologies which can be found nowhere else in the world, the president of the Moscow-based Kurchatov Institute research center, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said on Wednesday.

2024-06-12T12:36+0000

2024-06-12T12:36+0000

2024-06-12T12:36+0000

russia

kurchatov institute national research center

kurchatov institute

mikhail kovalchuk

nuclear technology

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118917273_0:177:3072:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_c5acc0d772aae5526a00df895aac2aa7.jpg

Russian scientists have made the first step towards creating a new energy system which is to ensure the country's technological independence and energy security for many years ahead, the official added.In fact, the fundamental basis for closed-cycle green nuclear energy has been laid in Russia, the scientist added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/europe-might-see-nuclear-reactor-breakdowns-after-sanctioning-russian-fuel-1118377467.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian nuclear technologies, russian nuclear, kurchatov nuclear, russian nuclear research