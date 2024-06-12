International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russia-has-unique-nuclear-technologies-with-no-analogues-in-world---research-center-chief-1118917187.html
Russia Has Unique Nuclear Technologies With No Analogues in World - Research Center Chief
Russia Has Unique Nuclear Technologies With No Analogues in World - Research Center Chief
Sputnik International
Russia possesses unique nuclear technologies which can be found nowhere else in the world, the president of the Moscow-based Kurchatov Institute research center, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said on Wednesday.
2024-06-12T12:36+0000
2024-06-12T12:36+0000
russia
kurchatov institute national research center
kurchatov institute
mikhail kovalchuk
nuclear technology
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118917273_0:177:3072:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_c5acc0d772aae5526a00df895aac2aa7.jpg
Russian scientists have made the first step towards creating a new energy system which is to ensure the country's technological independence and energy security for many years ahead, the official added.In fact, the fundamental basis for closed-cycle green nuclear energy has been laid in Russia, the scientist added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/europe-might-see-nuclear-reactor-breakdowns-after-sanctioning-russian-fuel-1118377467.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118917273_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_280f4d7384a575bf9667b9d77aee7ade.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian nuclear technologies, russian nuclear, kurchatov nuclear, russian nuclear research
russian nuclear technologies, russian nuclear, kurchatov nuclear, russian nuclear research

Russia Has Unique Nuclear Technologies With No Analogues in World - Research Center Chief

12:36 GMT 12.06.2024
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankDisplay of nuclear technologies at the International RUSSIA EXPO
Display of nuclear technologies at the International RUSSIA EXPO - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia possesses unique nuclear technologies which can be found nowhere else in the world, the president of the Moscow-based Kurchatov Institute research center, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said on Wednesday.
Russian scientists have made the first step towards creating a new energy system which is to ensure the country's technological independence and energy security for many years ahead, the official added.

“We have been relying on the profound, enormous experience of domestic science and on the designs which we developed, creating unique, one of the kind globally, nuclear technologies,” Kovalchuk said at a state award ceremony in the Kremlin.

A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2024
World
Europe Might See Nuclear Reactor Breakdowns After Sanctioning Russian Fuel
10 May, 18:42 GMT
In fact, the fundamental basis for closed-cycle green nuclear energy has been laid in Russia, the scientist added.
“At this stage, almost all the basic elements have been tested. They proved the correctness and effectiveness of the decisions that were made,” Kovalchuk said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала