Some 100 People Request Medical Care After Clashes at Protest in Yerevan - Health Ministry

Sputnik International

The number of people for sought medical assistance after clashes between protesters and police outside the Armenian parliament building rose to 98, the Armenian Health Ministry said.

People rallied outside the parliament to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. They tried to break through the police cordon, prompting officers to push them back and fire stun grenades. One person with a wrist wound had to undergo surgery, the ministry also said, adding that there are no other serious injuries. Meanwhile, the Armenian Investigative Committee said that it had initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the "organization of mass riots," as the protesters had "disobeyed the legal demands of police officers and staged mass riots, accompanied by the use of violence against police officers."A spokesperson for the Armenian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that 98 people had been detained during the clashes.Clashes erupted as Prime Minister Pashinyan was being quizzed in parliament about his vision of the South Caucus country’s national security policy. The session was briefly interrupted by a brawl between members of the governing and opposition factions. Armenians have been protesting since May 9 in central Yerevan against the border delimitation with Azerbaijan and the transfer of four border settlements to it. The protests, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, have also demanded the prime minister's resignation.

