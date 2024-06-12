https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/ukraine-may-hide-its-f-16s-abroad-europe-faces-right-wing-surge-1118908841.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests discuss various current events, including Ukraine's plans to hold F-16s abroad.
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analystSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy InstituteThe show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the upcoming Ukraine peace conference amid Ukraine's plans to store F-16s in NATO countries.Then, attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on the latest developments from the Hunter Biden gun trial and Trump's legal woes.The show closes with senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely weighing in on the EU election results amid a right-wing surge.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Ukraine May Hide Its F-16s Abroad, Europe Faces Right-Wing Surge
04:41 GMT 12.06.2024 (Updated: 09:41 GMT 12.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests discuss various current events, including Ukraine's plans to hold F-16s abroad.
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Dr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the upcoming Ukraine peace conference amid Ukraine's plans to store F-16s in NATO countries.
Then, attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on the latest developments from the Hunter Biden gun trial and Trump's legal woes.
The show closes with senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely weighing in on the EU election results amid a right-wing surge.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM