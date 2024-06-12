https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/ukraine-may-hide-its-f-16s-abroad-europe-faces-right-wing-surge-1118908841.html

Ukraine May Hide Its F-16s Abroad, Europe Faces Right-Wing Surge

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests discuss various current events, including Ukraine's plans to hold F-16s abroad.

Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analystSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy InstituteThe show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the upcoming Ukraine peace conference amid Ukraine's plans to store F-16s in NATO countries.Then, attorney Steve Gill shares his perspective on the latest developments from the Hunter Biden gun trial and Trump's legal woes.The show closes with senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely weighing in on the EU election results amid a right-wing surge.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

