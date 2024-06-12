https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/watch-russias-northern-fleet-warships-arrive-in-cuba-1118918759.html
Watch Russia's Northern Fleet Warships Arrive in Cuba
Watch Russia's Northern Fleet Warships Arrive in Cuba
Sputnik International
The Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that the visit of the Russian ships meets friendly relations with Cuba and fully complies with international rules. None of the ships carries nuclear weapons, and their deployment does not pose a threat to the region, the ministry stressed.
2024-06-12T13:26+0000
2024-06-12T13:26+0000
2024-06-12T13:26+0000
world
havana
cuba
russia
navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118918271_86:0:1330:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2cd2b205bb71d05a46aacb03b6146813.png
The naval strike group of the Russian Northern Fleet - which includes the Kazan submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a rescue tugboat of the Russian Navy Nikolai Chiker - has entered the port of Havana as part of a long-range cruise, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Two welcoming ceremonies for the ships will be held in the port - separately for a frigate and a submarine. A diverse tactical group of four vessels, including support vessels that previously practiced the use of high-precision missile weapons in the Atlantic, are on an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17. The Russian sailors plan to meet with the Cuban Navy command and the Governor of Havana, as well as visit historical and cultural sites. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev told Sputnik that the visit to Cuba is only one among the tasks of a large-scale Russian-Сuban cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russian-ships-entering-cuba-give-us-a-dose-of-its-own-medicine-1118912634.html
havana
cuba
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118918271_242:0:1175:700_1920x0_80_0_0_828fb6bc07576a4fb2434ee2be8477da.png
Russia's Northern Fleet warships arrive at main port of Cuba
Sputnik International
Russia's Northern Fleet warships arrive at main port of Cuba
2024-06-12T13:26+0000
true
PT0M15S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the cuban foreign ministry noted that the visit of the russian ships meets friendly relations with cuba and fully complies with international rules. none of the ships carries nuclear weapons, and their deployment does not pose a threat to the region, the ministry stressed.
the cuban foreign ministry noted that the visit of the russian ships meets friendly relations with cuba and fully complies with international rules. none of the ships carries nuclear weapons, and their deployment does not pose a threat to the region, the ministry stressed.
Watch Russia's Northern Fleet Warships Arrive in Cuba
The Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that the visit of the Russian vessels fully complies with international rules. None of the ships carry nuclear weapons and their deployment does not pose a threat to the region, the ministry stressed.
The naval strike group of the Russian Northern Fleet - which includes the Kazan submarine, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a rescue tugboat of the Russian Navy Nikolai Chiker - has entered the port of Havana as part of a long-range cruise, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
Two welcoming ceremonies for the ships will be held in the port - separately for a frigate and a submarine.
A diverse tactical group of four vessels, including support vessels that previously practiced the use of high-precision missile weapons in the Atlantic, are on an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17. The Russian sailors plan to meet with the Cuban Navy command and the Governor of Havana, as well as visit historical and cultural sites.
Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev told Sputnik that the visit to Cuba is only one among the tasks of a large-scale Russian-Сuban cooperation.