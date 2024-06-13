https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/boeing-makes-push-to-avoid-federal-charges-over-alleged-breach-of-safety-deal---reports-1118924622.html

Boeing Makes Push to Avoid Federal Charges Over Alleged Breach of Safety Deal - Reports

In a response to the US Justice Department this week, US aerospace firm claimed it did not violate a safety agreement it made after two fatal 737 Max aircraft crashes several years ago.

The report on Wednesday said Boeing told the Justice Department that it disagrees with its determination last month that the company breached a 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement. The Justice Department had determined that Boeing breached its obligations in multiple parts of an agreement made in 2021 by "failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the US fraud laws throughout its operations.” The Justice Department has until July 7 to decide whether Boeing should face a punishment, which may include criminal charges or agreeing to a new agreement with additional conditions, the report said. Under the initial agreement in the spotlight in this case, Boeing paid $2.5 billion in penalties and vowed to improve its safety and compliance protocols. However, the Justice Department said that Boeing is subject to criminal prosecution after the company went through a series of safety mishaps this year, including a door plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines flight shortly after takeoff. The report said current or former Boeing executives are unlikely to be prosecuted if the Justice Department decides to pursue criminal charges.

