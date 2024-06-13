https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/gaza-ceasefire-deal-hangs-in-balance-1118921680.html

Gaza Ceasefire Deal Hangs in Balance

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss various current events, including the Gaza ceasefire deal.

2024-06-13T04:12+0000

The show starts with Netanyahu's former media advisor Aviv Bushinsky discussing Israel's proposed ceasefire deal.The second hour begins with political analyst and co-host of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon joining Fault Lines to discuss Hunter Biden's guilty conviction following his trial.Then, attorney Bob Patillo continues the conversation to break down the legal implications of Hunter Biden's conviction.The show closes with editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on the US lifting the weapons ban on Ukraine's Azov battalion.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

