https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/gaza-ceasefire-deal-hangs-in-balance-1118921680.html
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Hangs in Balance
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Hangs in Balance
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss various current events, including the Gaza ceasefire deal.
2024-06-13T04:12+0000
2024-06-13T04:12+0000
2024-06-13T09:27+0000
fault lines
us
radio
israel
israel-gaza conflict
palestine
hunter biden
ukraine
azov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118921523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0c609c21cb25b54f0b92e1a66c5d820a.png
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Hangs in Balance
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss various current events, including the Gaza ceasefire deal.
The show starts with Netanyahu's former media advisor Aviv Bushinsky discussing Israel's proposed ceasefire deal.The second hour begins with political analyst and co-host of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon joining Fault Lines to discuss Hunter Biden's guilty conviction following his trial.Then, attorney Bob Patillo continues the conversation to break down the legal implications of Hunter Biden's conviction.The show closes with editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on the US lifting the weapons ban on Ukraine's Azov battalion.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
ukraine
azov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118921523_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aa825ec4139fa4b19e6ac803807744a4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
the fault lines, gaza ceasefire, what is azov batallion, hunter biden criminal trial,
the fault lines, gaza ceasefire, what is azov batallion, hunter biden criminal trial,
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Hangs in Balance
04:12 GMT 13.06.2024 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 13.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss various current events, including the Gaza ceasefire deal.
The show starts with Netanyahu's former media advisor Aviv Bushinsky discussing Israel's proposed ceasefire deal.
The second hour begins with political analyst and co-host of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon joining Fault Lines to discuss Hunter Biden's guilty conviction following his trial.
Then, attorney Bob Patillo continues the conversation to break down the legal implications of Hunter Biden's conviction.
The show closes with editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on the US lifting the weapons ban on Ukraine's Azov battalion.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM