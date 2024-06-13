International
The Final Countdown
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
GOP Rivals Face Off in House Primaries
GOP Rivals Face Off in House Primaries
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest political developments abroad and at home, including Republican candidates battling in the House primaries.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest political developments abroad and at home, including Republican candidates battling in the House primaries.
Political analyst Craig "Pasta" Jardula discusses the moment CBS' Face the Nation anchor was 'stunned' by a poll revealing that 62 percent of Americans support deportations of undocumented migrants.Then, political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins The Final Countdown to weigh in on the GOP candidates battling in the US House primaries.The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov breaking down the proposed ceasefire and hostage deal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
GOP Rivals Face Off in House Primaries

04:12 GMT 13.06.2024
The Final Countdown
GOP Rivals Face Off in House Primaries
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest political developments abroad and at home, including Republican candidates battling in the House primaries.
Political analyst Craig "Pasta" Jardula discusses the moment CBS' Face the Nation anchor was 'stunned' by a poll revealing that 62 percent of Americans support deportations of undocumented migrants.
Then, political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins The Final Countdown to weigh in on the GOP candidates battling in the US House primaries.
The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov breaking down the proposed ceasefire and hostage deal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
