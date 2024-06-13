https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/gop-rivals-face-off-in-house-primaries-1118920299.html
GOP Rivals Face Off in House Primaries
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest political developments abroad and at home, including Republican candidates battling in the House primaries.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest political developments abroad and at home, including Republican candidates battling in the House primaries.
Political analyst Craig "Pasta" Jardula discusses the moment CBS' Face the Nation anchor was 'stunned' by a poll revealing that 62 percent of Americans support deportations of undocumented migrants.Then, political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins The Final Countdown to weigh in on the GOP candidates battling in the US House primaries.The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov breaking down the proposed ceasefire and hostage deal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
GOP Rivals Face Off in House Primaries
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest political developments abroad and at home, including Republican candidates battling in the House primaries.
Political analyst Craig "Pasta" Jardula discusses the moment CBS' Face the Nation anchor was 'stunned' by a poll revealing that 62 percent of Americans support deportations of undocumented migrants.
Then, political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins The Final Countdown to weigh in on the GOP candidates battling in the US House primaries.
The show closes with Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov breaking down the proposed ceasefire and hostage deal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
