https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/inflation-sticks-eu-targets-china-activists-death-probed-1118921868.html

Inflation Sticks, EU Targets China, Activist's Death Probed

Inflation Sticks, EU Targets China, Activist's Death Probed

Sputnik International

Hamas and Israel remain at odds over the terms of a ceasefire deal, probably because of a huge black hole in the middle of it.

2024-06-13T04:15+0000

2024-06-13T04:15+0000

2024-06-13T09:51+0000

political misfits

inflation

g7

gaza strip

china

european union (eu)

tariffs

fbi

gdp

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0c/1118922622_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_92514dfb08a082801beb319d7429ebbf.png

Inflation Sticks, EU Targets China, Activist's Death Probed Sputnik International Hamas and Israel remain at odds over the terms of a ceasefire deal, probably because of a huge black hole in the middle of it.

Scholar, educator, and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the European Union increasing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, President Joe Biden's return to Europe to push G7 states to break ties with China and to separate China and Russia, why the G7 remains unable to respond to Russian and Chinese engagement in Africa, why the new Cold War with China is such a bipartisan effort, developments in New Caledonia against French colonialism, and the tragic symbolism of Washington’s ramshackle aid pier in Gaza.Journalist, author and podcaster Ray Nowosielski discusses his new work focusing on the murder of activist Darren Seals in Ferguson, Missouri. He details the FBI’s interest in Seals’ activism, the multiple theories about his death, the FBI’s level of interest in solving his murder,Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses US inflation inching downward, the manipulations the government relies on to make economic news palatable, the likelihood of interest rate cuts, a World Bank report on the global economy's reliance on the United States, concerning trends in commercial real estate, whether the Democrats can make abortion a driving issue for the 2024 elections, significant takeaways from last night's primaries, and whether the vice presidential picks for each major party ticket could change the calculus in November.The Misfits also discuss a proposal to eliminate medical debt from credit score calculations, Canada’s concern about civil war in the US, where Latino voters are drifting, and a taser-happy cop.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

china

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, new caledonia latest, who controls g7, eu sanctions on china, 2024 us election,