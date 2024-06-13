https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/musk-us-should-sanction-ukraine-ngo-data-journalism-agency-for-targeting-americans-1118924117.html

Musk: US Should Sanction Ukraine NGO Data Journalism Agency For Targeting Americans

Musk: US Should Sanction Ukraine NGO Data Journalism Agency For Targeting Americans

Sputnik International

Elon Musk said the US should sanction the US-funded Ukrainian non-governmental organization Data Journalism Agency after it created an enemies list targeting many US conservatives and lawmakers.

2024-06-13T02:20+0000

2024-06-13T02:20+0000

2024-06-13T02:20+0000

world

us

americans

elon musk

ukraine

propaganda

ngo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104530605_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a91b6752e7b8405a6afac3c9f9e8038.jpg

"It’s a good first step," Musk said via X regarding efforts to defund the group, adding that "[The Data Journalism Agency] They should be added to the list of sanctioned terrorist organizations."Earlier in the day, the Republican-led US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee advanced legislation to defund the Data Journalism Agency after it created the blacklist smearing Americans who oppose providing more funding to Ukraine.US tax dollars have no place funding this "nonsense," Clyde added.“If voting against every dime spent on the war in between Russia and Ukraine puts me on Ukraine’s enemy list, then it is a badge of honor," Gosar told Sputnik regarding the Ukrainian NGO targeting him.In light of this so-called enemies list, Sen. JD Vance and Congressman Matt Gaetz sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding more information about the State Department-linked Ukrainian nongovernmental organization by June 28.The Data Journalism Agency put out its blacklist last week, smearing a range of American figures like former President Donald Trump, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Congressman Paul Gosar, among others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/using-american-money-to-slander-americans-to-get-more-american-money-ukraines-new-enemies-list-1118900592.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-funded ukrainian non-governmental organization data journalism agency, what is a data journalism agency, ukraine black enemies list, elon musk about ukraine, ukraine ngo, ukraine against us