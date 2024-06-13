Musk: US Should Sanction Ukraine NGO Data Journalism Agency For Targeting Americans
© AP Photo / Susan WalshElon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk said in a statement the US should sanction the US-funded Ukrainian non-governmental organization Data Journalism Agency as a terrorist organization after it created a so-called enemies list targeting many American conservatives and lawmakers who have differing views of US support for Ukraine.
"It’s a good first step," Musk said via X regarding efforts to defund the group, adding that "[The Data Journalism Agency] They should be added to the list of sanctioned terrorist organizations."
Earlier in the day, the Republican-led US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee advanced legislation to defund the Data Journalism Agency after it created the blacklist smearing Americans who oppose providing more funding to Ukraine.
"Today, the @HouseAppropsGOP passed the FY25 SFOPS [State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act] approps bill out of committee with my amendment to DEFUND the Ukrainian NGO that smeared conservative Americans and lawmakers who oppose Biden’s Ukraine policy and funding," US Congressman Andrew Clyde said in a statement via X.
US tax dollars have no place funding this "nonsense," Clyde added.
The State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act includes a provision that states that none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this bill may be made available to the Data Journalism Agency or the Global Disinformation Index.
“If voting against every dime spent on the war in between Russia and Ukraine puts me on Ukraine’s enemy list, then it is a badge of honor," Gosar told Sputnik regarding the Ukrainian NGO targeting him.
In light of this so-called enemies list, Sen. JD Vance and Congressman Matt Gaetz sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding more information about the State Department-linked Ukrainian nongovernmental organization by June 28.
The Data Journalism Agency put out its blacklist last week, smearing a range of American figures like former President Donald Trump, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Congressman Paul Gosar, among others.