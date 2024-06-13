International
Putin Chairs Science Council at Nuclear Research Center
Putin Chairs Science Council at Nuclear Research Center
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from meeting of Russia’s Council on Science and Education chaired by Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Dubna, Moscow Oblast, where Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Moscow Region Science Council at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR). Founded in 1956, JINR is a globally renowned scientific center conducting fundamental theoretical and experimental research in particle physics, nuclear physics, and condensed matter physics.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more.
Putin Chairs Science Council at Nuclear Research Center

16:08 GMT 13.06.2024
Vladimir Putin in Dubna
President Vladimir Putin emphasized the crucial role of science and innovative approaches in addressing the major challenges facing Russia. His remarks came during the presentation of state awards just a day before his meeting with the Science Council.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Dubna, Moscow Oblast, where Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Moscow Region Science Council at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR).
Founded in 1956, JINR is a globally renowned scientific center conducting fundamental theoretical and experimental research in particle physics, nuclear physics, and condensed matter physics.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more.
