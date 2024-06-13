https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/putin-chairs-science-council-at-nuclear-research-center-1118933003.html

Putin Chairs Science Council at Nuclear Research Center

Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from meeting of Russia’s Council on Science and Education chaired by Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Dubna, Moscow Oblast, where Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Moscow Region Science Council at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR). Founded in 1956, JINR is a globally renowned scientific center conducting fundamental theoretical and experimental research in particle physics, nuclear physics, and condensed matter physics.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more.

