Russian Warships Enter Caribbean, G7 Leaders Meet Again and More
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the world, including the latest from the joint naval drills between Russia and Cuba.
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the world, including the latest from the joint naval drills between Russia and Cuba.
Rachel began Wednesday's show by speaking to journalist Scottie Nell Hughes about the latest from the Hunter Biden legal saga.Journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo would then join the show to discuss the latest from the Gaza ceasefire talks and the increased tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to Geopolitical Analyst and Author George Szamuely about the G7 summit, which comes just days after four of the leaders met in France.Rachel would conclude the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the Russian warships that traveled to Cuba to participate in military drills.
04:18 GMT 13.06.2024 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 13.06.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the world, including the latest from the joint naval drills between Russia and Cuba.
Rachel began Wednesday's show by speaking to journalist Scottie Nell Hughes about the latest from the Hunter Biden legal saga.
Journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo would then join the show to discuss the latest from the Gaza ceasefire talks and the increased tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
In the final hour, Rachel spoke to Geopolitical Analyst and Author George Szamuely about the G7 summit, which comes just days after four of the leaders met in France.
Rachel would conclude the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the Russian warships that traveled to Cuba to participate in military drills.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM