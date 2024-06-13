US House Approves NDAA Amendment to Ban Gaza Reconstruction Funding

International
The US House of Representatives approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday that if passed will ban the use of US funds to reconstruct Gaza.
House lawmakers approved the amendment by voice vote. The amendment, introduced by US Congressman Brian Mast, prohibits US funds from building or rebuilding in the Gaza Strip. The FY25 NDAA approves some $895.2 billion in national defense discretionary programs. The US House of Representatives is set to consider 350 amendments to the legislation. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people. Israel subsequently launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,100 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local authorities.
03:39 GMT 13.06.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday to ban the use of US funds for reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.
House lawmakers approved the amendment by voice vote. The amendment, introduced by US Congressman Brian Mast, prohibits US funds from building or rebuilding in the Gaza Strip.
The FY25 NDAA approves some $895.2 billion in national defense discretionary programs. The US House of Representatives is set to consider 350 amendments to the legislation.
Palestinians circle a puddle in front of destroyed buildings and tents in Khan Younis, Palestine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2024
Analysis
'An Endless Cycle of Brutality': Four Rescued as 274 Killed in Gaza
10 June, 23:24 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people. Israel subsequently launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,100 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local authorities.
