US House Approves NDAA Amendment to Ban Gaza Reconstruction Funding

The US House of Representatives approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday that if passed will ban the use of US funds to reconstruct Gaza.

House lawmakers approved the amendment by voice vote. The amendment, introduced by US Congressman Brian Mast, prohibits US funds from building or rebuilding in the Gaza Strip. The FY25 NDAA approves some $895.2 billion in national defense discretionary programs. The US House of Representatives is set to consider 350 amendments to the legislation. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which killed nearly 1,200 people. Israel subsequently launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,100 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local authorities.

