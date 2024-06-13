https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/us-imperialism-in-tbilisi-us-election-opens-russian-interference-witch-hunt-season-1118922168.html
US Imperialism in Tbilisi; US Election Opens Russian Interference Witch Hunt Season
Despite claiming to be the world's protector of democracy, the US empire is working to dictate internal Georgian politics to protect its imperial regime change ambitions.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss US moves to change the regime in Georgia.Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the US ceasefire proposal.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the potential for peace in Ukraine.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, discusses Russian ships in Cuba and US arms sales to Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Paul Robeson and the new anti-Russian witch hunt.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy.Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
US Imperialism in Tbilisi; US Election Opens Russian Interference Witch Hunt Season
Despite claiming to be the world's protector of democracy, the US empire is working to dictate internal Georgian politics to protect its imperial regime change ambitions.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM