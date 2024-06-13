https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/watch-russian-drone-hunt-down-abrams-tank-1118926132.html
Watch Russian Drone Hunt Down Abrams Tank
Drone operator from the Russian Armed Forces shared the story of hunting down the Abrams tank in the special military operation zone. He believes that destruction of US-made steel behemoth is not a big deal, provided you hit it in the proper place.
The crew spotted the Abrams tank during a regular nighttime reconnaissance, or what they call a "free hunt. They had been tracking the machine for some time, looking for an opportunity to dive directly at it. They hit it below the turret and set the Abrams ablaze. The machine continued to burn for several hundred meters until it reached the forest, where the Ukrainian crew fled. Russian soldiers immediately launched the second drone, which made short work of the Ukrainian troops.The footage was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
