Bidenomics Struggles to Ignite US Economy as 2024 Election Looms
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss current events domestically and abroad, including the state of the US economy.
The show begins with political cartoonist Scott Stantis joining to discuss the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's guilty conviction and a variety of US political news.Then, Chief Marketing Strategist of Bubba Trading Todd "Bubba" Horwitz shares his expertise on the current state of the US economy and the latest inflation numbers.The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on the proposed Gaza ceasefire deal.The show closes with senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely sharing his analysis of the G7 summit in Italy amid EU plans to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
