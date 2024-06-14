https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/frances-left-wing-parties-create-coalition-ahead-of-snap-elections-1118942938.html
France's Left-Wing Parties Create Coalition Ahead of Snap Elections
France's left-wing parties have announced the establishment of a coalition, dubbed Popular Front, to participate in the early parliamentary elections after the triumph of French National Rally.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's left-wing parties have announced the establishment of a coalition, dubbed Popular Front, to participate in the early parliamentary elections after the triumph of French right-wing over centrist forces in the EU legislative vote.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s five-party Besoin d'Europe coalition was dealt a staggering blow in the European legislative elections in France last week, where it won 14.6% of the vote, against the right-wing National Rally’s 31.3%. The French leader ordered the dissolution of the lower chamber of the French parliament and a two-round snap election slated for June 30 and July 7.
"We have a government program and single candidates in each electoral district. The political forces that have formed the Popular Front look forward to meeting the French people on June 30 and July 7," the joint communique posted on social media read.
The coalition includes the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party, La France Insoumise party, The Greens and other left-leaning political movements.