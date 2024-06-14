https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/frances-left-wing-parties-create-coalition-ahead-of-snap-elections-1118942938.html

France's Left-Wing Parties Create Coalition Ahead of Snap Elections

France's left-wing parties have announced the establishment of a coalition, dubbed Popular Front, to participate in the early parliamentary elections after the triumph of French National Rally.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s five-party Besoin d'Europe coalition was dealt a staggering blow in the European legislative elections in France last week, where it won 14.6% of the vote, against the right-wing National Rally’s 31.3%. The French leader ordered the dissolution of the lower chamber of the French parliament and a two-round snap election slated for June 30 and July 7. The coalition includes the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party, La France Insoumise party, The Greens and other left-leaning political movements.

