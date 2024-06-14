https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/lavrov-talks-to-media-after-putins-foreign-ministry-address-1118949364.html

Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with Vladimir Putin.

world

russia

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with President Vladimir Putin.In his address to Foreign Ministry officials, Putin slammed the actions of the collective West. He warned that no country is immune from becoming a victim of "Western diplomacy".Putin urged the establishment of a new system of collective security in Eurasia.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!

