Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address
Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with Vladimir Putin.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118332149_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08e434bad49799c1b8da5fe257579186.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with President Vladimir Putin.In his address to Foreign Ministry officials, Putin slammed the actions of the collective West. He warned that no country is immune from becoming a victim of "Western diplomacy".Putin urged the establishment of a new system of collective security in Eurasia.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
Lavrov's press conference
Sputnik International
Lavrov's press conference
Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address

10:51 GMT 14.06.2024
In his speech, Vladimir Putin covered a broad range of geopolitical issues, including Western hostility, Eurasian security and the Ukraine conflict.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
In his address to Foreign Ministry officials, Putin slammed the actions of the collective West. He warned that no country is immune from becoming a victim of "Western diplomacy".
Putin urged the establishment of a new system of collective security in Eurasia.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
