https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/lavrov-talks-to-media-after-putins-foreign-ministry-address-1118949364.html
Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address
Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with Vladimir Putin.
2024-06-14T10:51+0000
2024-06-14T10:51+0000
2024-06-14T10:51+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
sergey lavrov
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118332149_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08e434bad49799c1b8da5fe257579186.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with President Vladimir Putin.In his address to Foreign Ministry officials, Putin slammed the actions of the collective West. He warned that no country is immune from becoming a victim of "Western diplomacy".Putin urged the establishment of a new system of collective security in Eurasia.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118332149_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fba0100dc1cfcb0af556de93d523f685.jpg
Lavrov's press conference
Sputnik International
Lavrov's press conference
2024-06-14T10:51+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lavrov putin, russia ukraine, ukraine putin, putin foreign policy, ukraine lavrov
lavrov putin, russia ukraine, ukraine putin, putin foreign policy, ukraine lavrov
Lavrov Talks to Media After Putin's Foreign Ministry Address
In his speech, Vladimir Putin covered a broad range of geopolitical issues, including Western hostility, Eurasian security and the Ukraine conflict.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov talks to media after meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
In his address to Foreign Ministry officials, Putin slammed the actions of the collective West. He warned that no country is immune from becoming a victim of "Western diplomacy".
Putin urged the establishment of a new system of collective security in Eurasia.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!