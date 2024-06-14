https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/musks-record-56-billion-payout-overshadows-g7s-billions-in-ukraine-funding-1118941091.html
Musk's Record $56 Billion Payout Overshadows G7's Billions in Ukraine Funding
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the agreements from the G7 meeting in Italy.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118941225_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_760350d16148975df03460e1d8f35e85.png
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the agreements from the G7 meeting in Italy.
Rachel kicked off Thursday's show with journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong as the two discussed Donald Trump's visit to Capitol Hill.Following a discussion on Trump, Rachel spoke to journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin about Elon Musk's massive payday.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Julia Kassem, who discussed the latest tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.Lastly, Rachel spoke to Serbian-American journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic about the G7 meeting and their decision to fund Ukraine using the profits from Russian assets.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 14.06.2024
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including the agreements from the G7 meeting in Italy.
Rachel kicked off Thursday's show with journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong as the two discussed Donald Trump's visit to Capitol Hill.
Following a discussion on Trump, Rachel spoke to journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin about Elon Musk's massive payday.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Julia Kassem, who discussed the latest tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to Serbian-American journalist and writer Nebojsa Malic about the G7 meeting and their decision to fund Ukraine using the profits from Russian assets.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
