https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/nato-seeks-to-set-up-3-bases-in-member-states-to-coordinate-arms-supplies-to-ukraine---orban-1118946030.html

NATO Seeks to Set Up 3 Bases in Member States to Coordinate Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Orban

NATO Seeks to Set Up 3 Bases in Member States to Coordinate Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Orban

Sputnik International

NATO seeks to create military bases in Poland, Romania and Slovakia as part of its mission in Ukraine to coordinate arms supplies to Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

2024-06-14T06:24+0000

2024-06-14T06:24+0000

2024-06-14T06:29+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

poland

nato

romania

viktor orban

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117640253_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe72d52877e4476acbd4d544ac8f61f9.jpg

Orban stressed that should this bases be established in countries bordering Ukraine like Poland, Romania and Slovakia, they “will become military targets”. Prime minister underscored that Hungary is worried about its security and will not take part in these activities anyhow.

ukraine

poland

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, nato expansion, nato ukraine, us arms for ukraine