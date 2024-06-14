International
NATO Seeks to Set Up 3 Bases in Member States to Coordinate Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Orban
NATO Seeks to Set Up 3 Bases in Member States to Coordinate Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Orban
NATO seeks to create military bases in Poland, Romania and Slovakia as part of its mission in Ukraine to coordinate arms supplies to Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban stressed that should this bases be established in countries bordering Ukraine like Poland, Romania and Slovakia, they “will become military targets”. Prime minister underscored that Hungary is worried about its security and will not take part in these activities anyhow.
06:24 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 06:29 GMT 14.06.2024)
© AP Photo / Armando BabaniMilitary helicopters are parked at an airbase in Kocuve, about 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Tirana, Albania, Monday, March 4, 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO seeks to create military bases in Poland, Romania and Slovakia as part of its mission in Ukraine to coordinate arms supplies to Kiev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"NATO wants to create a so-called NATO mission in Ukraine. This means that NATO will coordinate the transfer of weapons supplied to Ukraine. They will create three large military bases where they will transfer weapons to Ukraine also here on the territory of NATO countries — in Poland, Slovakia and Romania," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.
