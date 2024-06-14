https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putin-chairs-meeting-with-russian-foreign-ministry-officials-1118947571.html
Putin Chairs Meeting With Russian Foreign Ministry Officials
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs meeting with key foreign policy officials. According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the participats will discuss most pressing issues, including Ukraine.
Sputnik is coming to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading a meeting with key foreign policy officials. Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov has stated that the participants will be addressing urgent issues, with a focus on Ukraine. More than 100 journalists have been invited to attend, including media professionals from unfriendly nations. The last time such an event occurred was during the presidential inauguration in May.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
News
In 2023, Moscow adopted a new Foreign Policy Concept, stressing that Russia is a “country-civilization” while pointing out the hostile actions of the collective West.
