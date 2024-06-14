https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/scotus-oks-mifepristone-trump-visits-congress-chiquita-banana-death-squads-1118939352.html
SCOTUS OKs Mifepristone, Trump Visits Congress, Chiquita Banana Death Squads
SCOTUS OKs Mifepristone, Trump Visits Congress, Chiquita Banana Death Squads
Sputnik International
The Supreme Court allows continued access to the mifepristone abortion drug, and the US prepares a meaningless agreement with Ukraine.
2024-06-14T04:16+0000
2024-06-14T04:16+0000
2024-06-14T08:41+0000
political misfits
syria
red sea
donald trump
joe biden
colombia
congress
racketeering
cop city
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118940876_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0221b3461448a93064c829b773728c00.png
SCOTUS OKs Mifepristone, Trump Visits Congress, Chiquita Banana Death Squads
Sputnik International
The Supreme Court allows continued access to the mifepristone abortion drug, and the US prepares a meaningless agreement with Ukraine.
Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump's day on Capitol Hill, the goals of Trump's visit for himself and his party, the infiltration of Christian curricula into public schools, Attorney General Merrick Garland being held in contempt of Congress, Hunter Biden appealing his federal conviction, and President Joe Biden bleeding support among Black voters.Syrian American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses the role of foreign funded mercenaries in Syria’s civil war, how Syria will be affected by intensified conflict between Israel and Lebanon, and consistent double-speak from the media on the efficacy of the Houthi movement’s disruption of Red Sea shipping.Lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate Steven Donziger discusses the use of racketeering charges to intimidate protesters in the United States, the criminalization of organizing, who benefits from treating protesters as terrorists and racketeers, as well as the role of judges in governance in the US and whether more formal oversight is needed of those on the bench.Colombian-born organizer and graduate student researcher at the UCLA Anny Viloria Winnett discusses a Florida court finding the Chiquita fruit company liable for eight killings carried out by a right-wing paramilitary group in Colombia, what Chiquita gained through funding such groups, the history of Chiquita’s predecessor the United Fruit Company, and how Colombians are reacting to the news.The Misfits also discuss a badly timed brawl in Italy’s parliament, another lawsuit against SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a Supreme Court ruling against organized labor.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
syria
red sea
colombia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118940876_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d355e664ead0c54bcbfe83754f53d954.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, can you use mifepristone, us pact with ukraine, israel war in lebanon, rockets in the red sea
political misfits, can you use mifepristone, us pact with ukraine, israel war in lebanon, rockets in the red sea
SCOTUS OKs Mifepristone, Trump Visits Congress, Chiquita Banana Death Squads
04:16 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 08:41 GMT 14.06.2024)
The Supreme Court allows continued access to the mifepristone abortion drug, and the US prepares a meaningless agreement with Ukraine.
Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump's day on Capitol Hill, the goals of Trump's visit for himself and his party, the infiltration of Christian curricula into public schools, Attorney General Merrick Garland being held in contempt of Congress, Hunter Biden appealing his federal conviction, and President Joe Biden bleeding support among Black voters.
Syrian American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses the role of foreign funded mercenaries in Syria’s civil war, how Syria will be affected by intensified conflict between Israel and Lebanon, and consistent double-speak from the media on the efficacy of the Houthi movement’s disruption of Red Sea shipping.
Lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate Steven Donziger discusses the use of racketeering charges to intimidate protesters in the United States, the criminalization of organizing, who benefits from treating protesters as terrorists and racketeers, as well as the role of judges in governance in the US and whether more formal oversight is needed of those on the bench.
Colombian-born organizer and graduate student researcher at the UCLA Anny Viloria Winnett discusses a Florida court finding the Chiquita fruit company liable for eight killings carried out by a right-wing paramilitary group in Colombia, what Chiquita gained through funding such groups, the history of Chiquita’s predecessor the United Fruit Company, and how Colombians are reacting to the news.
The Misfits also discuss a badly timed brawl in Italy’s parliament, another lawsuit against SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a Supreme Court ruling against organized labor.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM