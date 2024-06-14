https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/time-of-heroes-putin-meets-with-special-op-veterans--1118946420.html
'Time of Heroes': Putin Meets With Special Op Veterans
President announced the establishment of the “Time of Heroes” project that will virtually help veterans of the special military operation to become government administrators.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the “Time of Heroes” project, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the veterans of the special military operation.In his yearly speech to the Federal Assembly, Putin stated that the paradigm of the elite had lost credibility because of individuals who had hoarded wealth for themselves during the economic chaos of the 1990s.The project is being implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration, RANEPA. The heroes will be mentored by current government officials.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
15:55 GMT 14.06.2024
Earlier this year, the Russian president announced the establishment of the “Time of Heroes” project that will virtually help veterans of the special military operation to become government administrators.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the “Time of Heroes” project, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the veterans of the special military operation.
In his yearly speech to the Federal Assembly, Putin stated that the paradigm of the elite had lost credibility because of individuals who had hoarded wealth for themselves during the economic chaos of the 1990s.
“The true, real elite is everyone who serves Russia, workers and warriors, reliable, proven, who have proven their devotion to Russia, worthy people”, Putin stressed.
The project is being implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration, RANEPA. The heroes will be mentored by current government officials.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!