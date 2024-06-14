https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/time-of-heroes-putin-meets-with-special-op-veterans--1118946420.html

'Time of Heroes': Putin Meets With Special Op Veterans

'Time of Heroes': Putin Meets With Special Op Veterans

Sputnik International

President announced the establishment of the “Time of Heroes” project that will virtually help veterans of the special military operation to become government administrators.

2024-06-14T15:55+0000

2024-06-14T15:55+0000

2024-06-14T15:57+0000

russia

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117733660_0:0:2950:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_12ac9dcd9f9d188fc2d37dd82e765190.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the “Time of Heroes” project, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the veterans of the special military operation.In his yearly speech to the Federal Assembly, Putin stated that the paradigm of the elite had lost credibility because of individuals who had hoarded wealth for themselves during the economic chaos of the 1990s.The project is being implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration, RANEPA. The heroes will be mentored by current government officials.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

'Time of Heroes': Putin Meets With Special Op Veterans Sputnik International 'Time of Heroes': Putin Meets With Special Op Veterans 2024-06-14T15:55+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, putin times of heroes, putin veterans, veterans elite, special operation leadership program