Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainians Deprived of Chance for Peace After Refusal of Putin’s Proposal - Foreign Ministry
Ukrainians lost another chance to achieve peace after Kiev’s refusal of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office rejected Putin’s peace proposal. Putin had previously listed the conditions for peace talks – full Ukrainian withdrawal from new Russian territories, as well as neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine outside NATO.
News
14:07 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 14.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainians lost another chance to achieve peace after Kiev refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office rejected Putin’s peace proposal.
"It [the proposal] has already been translated into Ukrainian? The Bankovaya [a street in Kiev that houses the presidential office] has already brought Ukraine and Ukrainians to the point of extreme. With such statements, they want to deprive the citizens of Ukraine of a real chance for peace," Zakharova said.
Putin had previously listed the conditions for peace talks – full Ukrainian withdrawal from new Russian territories, as well as neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine outside NATO.
