Ukrainians Deprived of Chance for Peace After Refusal of Putin’s Proposal - Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians lost another chance to achieve peace after Kiev’s refusal of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office rejected Putin’s peace proposal. Putin had previously listed the conditions for peace talks – full Ukrainian withdrawal from new Russian territories, as well as neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine outside NATO.

