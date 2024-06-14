Ukrainians Deprived of Chance for Peace After Refusal of Putin’s Proposal - Foreign Ministry

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/ukrainians-deprived-of-chance-for-peace-after-refusal-of-putins-proposal---foreign-ministry-1118957296.html
Ukrainians lost another chance to achieve peace after Kiev’s refusal of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office rejected Putin’s peace proposal. Putin had previously listed the conditions for peace talks – full Ukrainian withdrawal from new Russian territories, as well as neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine outside NATO.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainians lost another chance to achieve peace after Kiev refused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s peace proposal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office rejected Putin’s peace proposal.
"It [the proposal] has already been translated into Ukrainian? The Bankovaya [a street in Kiev that houses the presidential office] has already brought Ukraine and Ukrainians to the point of extreme. With such statements, they want to deprive the citizens of Ukraine of a real chance for peace," Zakharova said.
Putin had previously listed the conditions for peace talks
– full Ukrainian withdrawal from new Russian territories, as well as neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine outside NATO.