International
LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting With Russian Foreign Ministry Officials
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/us-to-sign-new-security-pact-pact-with-ukraine-1118939858.html
US to Sign New Security Pact Pact With Ukraine
US to Sign New Security Pact Pact With Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the US plans to sign a new security pact with Ukraine.
2024-06-14T04:13+0000
2024-06-14T08:48+0000
fault lines
us
radio
g7
ukraine
lebanon
israel
hunter biden
inflation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118939996_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6240bc4b391c585fcbad6c35ce9b84ab.png
U.S. to Sign New Security Pact Pact with Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the U.S. plans to sign a new security pact with Ukraine.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the 50th G7 summit in Italy.Then, Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum joins the show to discuss recent escalations between Lebanon and Israel.The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.The show closes with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea breaking down the state of the US economy and inflation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
lebanon
israel
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0d/1118939996_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_730f72e6637122aaf78d863065f0eda7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, us support of ukraine, hunter biden verdict, will israel start a war in lebanon, us inflation rate
fault lines, us support of ukraine, hunter biden verdict, will israel start a war in lebanon, us inflation rate

US to Sign New Security Pact Pact With Ukraine

04:13 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 14.06.2024)
Fault Lines
U.S. to Sign New Security Pact Pact with Ukraine
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the US plans to sign a new security pact with Ukraine.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the 50th G7 summit in Italy.
Then, Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum joins the show to discuss recent escalations between Lebanon and Israel.
The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.
The show closes with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea breaking down the state of the US economy and inflation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала