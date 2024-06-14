https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/us-to-sign-new-security-pact-pact-with-ukraine-1118939858.html
US to Sign New Security Pact Pact With Ukraine
US to Sign New Security Pact Pact With Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the US plans to sign a new security pact with Ukraine.
U.S. to Sign New Security Pact Pact with Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the U.S. plans to sign a new security pact with Ukraine.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the 50th G7 summit in Italy.Then, Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum joins the show to discuss recent escalations between Lebanon and Israel.The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.The show closes with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea breaking down the state of the US economy and inflation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
News
Sputnik International
Sputnik International
US to Sign New Security Pact Pact With Ukraine
04:13 GMT 14.06.2024 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 14.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events including the US plans to sign a new security pact with Ukraine.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the 50th G7 summit in Italy.
Then, Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum joins the show to discuss recent escalations between Lebanon and Israel.
The third hour starts with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon weighing in on the latest developments out of Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.
The show closes with CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea breaking down the state of the US economy and inflation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
