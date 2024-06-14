https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/watch-russian-military-eliminate-ukrainian-units-german-made-howitzer-1118946956.html

Watch Russian Military Eliminate Ukrainian Unit's German-Made Howitzer

Watch Russian Military Eliminate Ukrainian Unit's German-Made Howitzer

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows the destruction of Ukrainian detachment armed with German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000.

2024-06-14T09:13+0000

2024-06-14T09:13+0000

2024-06-14T09:13+0000

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian detachment armed with a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer.The information about enemy troops was provided by the Ukrainian underground movement – the people who oppose the Kiev regime and believe that their future is with Russia.“The data was given to the people who knew what to do with it,” the coordinator of the underground said. Russian troops started hammering the Ukrainian detachment with artillery and as a result, the German-made howitzer was eliminated, as well as numerous militants.The coordinator noted that this is one of many examples of Ukrainian resistance efforts against the Kiev regime, demonstrating that individuals risk their lives to do everything they can as ordinary civilians."Their help is invaluable – every report on the movement and location of the enemy saves the lives of Russian soldiers participating in the special military operation."

