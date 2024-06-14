International
LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting With Russian Foreign Ministry Officials
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/watch-russian-military-eliminate-ukrainian-units-german-made-howitzer-1118946956.html
Watch Russian Military Eliminate Ukrainian Unit's German-Made Howitzer
Watch Russian Military Eliminate Ukrainian Unit's German-Made Howitzer
Sputnik International
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows the destruction of Ukrainian detachment armed with German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000.
2024-06-14T09:13+0000
2024-06-14T09:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
ministry of defense
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118945546_84:0:1350:712_1920x0_80_0_0_e6497f1c5139e35bc4e1683569f89019.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian detachment armed with a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer.The information about enemy troops was provided by the Ukrainian underground movement – the people who oppose the Kiev regime and believe that their future is with Russia.“The data was given to the people who knew what to do with it,” the coordinator of the underground said. Russian troops started hammering the Ukrainian detachment with artillery and as a result, the German-made howitzer was eliminated, as well as numerous militants.The coordinator noted that this is one of many examples of Ukrainian resistance efforts against the Kiev regime, demonstrating that individuals risk their lives to do everything they can as ordinary civilians."Their help is invaluable – every report on the movement and location of the enemy saves the lives of Russian soldiers participating in the special military operation."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Destruction of Ukrainian troops and self-propelled gun PZH 2000
Sputnik International
Destruction of Ukrainian troops and self-propelled gun PZH 2000
2024-06-14T09:13+0000
true
PT0M52S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118945546_242:0:1191:712_1920x0_80_0_0_f0f9f64443cd35a992e0c1bc71090360.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's specil military operation, ukraine crisis, german howitzer ukraine, ukraine western weapons, russian hammer ukraine
russia's specil military operation, ukraine crisis, german howitzer ukraine, ukraine western weapons, russian hammer ukraine

Watch Russian Military Eliminate Ukrainian Unit's German-Made Howitzer

09:13 GMT 14.06.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The intel on the target was provided by Ukrainian citizens who believe that their future is with Russia.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the destruction of a Ukrainian detachment armed with a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer.
The information about enemy troops was provided by the Ukrainian underground movement – the people who oppose the Kiev regime and believe that their future is with Russia.
“The data was given to the people who knew what to do with it,” the coordinator of the underground said. Russian troops started hammering the Ukrainian detachment with artillery and as a result, the German-made howitzer was eliminated, as well as numerous militants.
The coordinator noted that this is one of many examples of Ukrainian resistance efforts against the Kiev regime, demonstrating that individuals risk their lives to do everything they can as ordinary civilians.
"Their help is invaluable – every report on the movement and location of the enemy saves the lives of Russian soldiers participating in the special military operation."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала