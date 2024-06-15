Lawmakers in Ukraine's Rada Already Discussing Putin's Peace Proposals - State Duma Speaker

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/lawmakers-in-ukraines-rada-already-discussing-putins-peace-proposals---state-duma-speaker-1118968536.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some lawmakers of the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) have already started discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's new peace proposals, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.
“It is right for Ukrainian lawmakers to start discussing Putin's proposals if they think about their citizens and wish to preserve the state. By the way, according to our information coming through the parliamentary line, some lawmakers of the Verkhovna Rada have already started doing this," Volodin said on Telegram.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin
said that Russia would immediately cease fire and declare its readiness to negotiate with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws its troops from the territory of the new regions of Russia.
Other conditions for talks included an official statement from Ukraine abandoning plans to join NATO and declaring a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status.