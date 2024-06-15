https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/lawmakers-in-ukraines-rada-already-discussing-putins-peace-proposals---state-duma-speaker-1118968536.html

Lawmakers in Ukraine's Rada Already Discussing Putin's Peace Proposals - State Duma Speaker

Lawmakers in Ukraine's Rada Already Discussing Putin's Peace Proposals - State Duma Speaker

Sputnik International

Some lawmakers of the Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) have already started discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's new peace proposals, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

2024-06-15T05:27+0000

2024-06-15T05:27+0000

2024-06-15T05:27+0000

world

ukraine

vladimir putin

vyacheslav volodin

russia

verkhovna rada

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101616/42/1016164281_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_e40ed94f644a122677e9e1ee08f1beb4.jpg

“It is right for Ukrainian lawmakers to start discussing Putin's proposals if they think about their citizens and wish to preserve the state. By the way, according to our information coming through the parliamentary line, some lawmakers of the Verkhovna Rada have already started doing this," Volodin said on Telegram.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and declare its readiness to negotiate with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws its troops from the territory of the new regions of Russia. Other conditions for talks included an official statement from Ukraine abandoning plans to join NATO and declaring a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putin-sets-condition-for-ukraine-peace-talks-full-ukrainian-withdrawal-from-new-russian-regions-1118950944.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin's peace proposals, russian president vladimir putin, ukrainian parliament