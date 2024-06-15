https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/romania-to-deny-visas-to-russian-delegation-to-osce-pa---russian-lawmaker-1118966476.html

Romania to Deny Visas to Russian Delegation to OSCE PA - Russian Lawmaker

Russia has received a notification from the Romanian Foreign Ministry that it would not issue visas for members of the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.

"A session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was scheduled to take place in Bucharest at the end of June. So, we, the co-founding country of this organization, received a note from the Romanian Foreign Ministry. It states that... none of the members of the Russian delegation will be issued visas or allowed to enter the country," Karasin said on Telegram. He slammed Romania's move, saying it was "contributing to the destruction of this once useful organization for cooperation in Europe." Last week, lawmaker and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky said that Russia is likely to part ways with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly if it did not receive an invitation to the next session of the organization in Romania.

