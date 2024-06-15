https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/romania-to-deny-visas-to-russian-delegation-to-osce-pa---russian-lawmaker-1118966476.html
Romania to Deny Visas to Russian Delegation to OSCE PA - Russian Lawmaker
Romania to Deny Visas to Russian Delegation to OSCE PA - Russian Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Russia has received a notification from the Romanian Foreign Ministry that it would not issue visas for members of the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.
2024-06-15T00:11+0000
2024-06-15T00:11+0000
2024-06-15T02:17+0000
osce parliamentary assembly
organization for security and cooperation in europe
russia
romania
leonid slutsky
grigory karasin
bucharest
world
anti-russian policy
anti-russian bias
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118966562_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_8f327cccf78f8cefe7041ad4c223b46b.jpg
"A session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was scheduled to take place in Bucharest at the end of June. So, we, the co-founding country of this organization, received a note from the Romanian Foreign Ministry. It states that... none of the members of the Russian delegation will be issued visas or allowed to enter the country," Karasin said on Telegram. He slammed Romania's move, saying it was "contributing to the destruction of this once useful organization for cooperation in Europe." Last week, lawmaker and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky said that Russia is likely to part ways with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly if it did not receive an invitation to the next session of the organization in Romania.
russia
romania
bucharest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118966562_393:0:3122:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_812609644bf590c62a19d7f6fdd31956.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
osce, parliamentary assembly, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias, no dialogue, no dialog, anti-russian sentiment, discrimination of russians
osce, parliamentary assembly, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias, no dialogue, no dialog, anti-russian sentiment, discrimination of russians
Romania to Deny Visas to Russian Delegation to OSCE PA - Russian Lawmaker
00:11 GMT 15.06.2024 (Updated: 02:17 GMT 15.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has received a notification from the Romanian Foreign Ministry that it would not issue visas for members of the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.
"A session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was scheduled to take place in Bucharest at the end of June. So, we, the co-founding country of this organization, received a note from the Romanian Foreign Ministry. It states that... none of the members of the Russian delegation will be issued visas or allowed to enter the country," Karasin said on Telegram.
He slammed Romania's move, saying it was "contributing to the destruction of this once useful organization for cooperation in Europe."
Last week, lawmaker and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky said that Russia is likely to part ways with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly if it did not receive an invitation to the next session of the organization in Romania.