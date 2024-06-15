https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/trump-visits-capitol-hill-g7-wrap-up-1118961903.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss an array of topics, including Trump's visit to Capitol Hill and the G7 wrapping up.

Trump Visits Capitol Hill, G7 Wrap Up Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss an array of topics, including Trump's visit to Capitol Hill and the G7 wrapping up.

The show begins with attorney Steve Gill sharing his perspective on Trump's visit to Capitol Hill since Jan. 6.Then, Craig "Pasta" Jardula, political analyst and podcast host, weighs in on Elon Musk winning a Tesla pay deal from shareholders.The second hour starts with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov weighing in on upcoming conference on Ukraine in Switzerland and its exclusion of Russia.The show wraps up with Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely talking about the France National Rally's plan to form a coalition government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

