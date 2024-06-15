Ukraine Peace Process May Start Only If All Sides Take Part - Indonesian Foreign Ministry

International
A peace process on Ukraine is possible only if all parties to the conflict are represented, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Rolliansyah Soemirat told Sputnik ahead of the Swiss conference coming up this week.
"A peace process can only be initiated when all parties to the conflict are involved," Soemirat said. Indonesia attaches importance to all efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including Switzerland's effort, but will be represented at the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine only at the level of ambassador, the diplomat continued. He added that Indonesia has been consistent in advocating respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. Switzerland will host a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Around 90 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation, according to Swiss hosts. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.
peace process, indonesian foreign, ukraine peace process
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - A peace process on Ukraine is possible only if all parties to the conflict are represented, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Rolliansyah Soemirat told Sputnik ahead of the Swiss conference coming up this week.
"A peace process can only be initiated when all parties to the conflict are involved," Soemirat said.
Indonesia attaches importance to all efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including Switzerland's effort, but will be represented at the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine only at the level of ambassador, the diplomat continued.
"The Indonesian Government has conveyed that it will task the Indonesian Ambassador in Bern as a special envoy of the Indonesian Foreign Minister," Soemirat said.
He added that Indonesia has been consistent in advocating respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.
Switzerland will host a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Around 90 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation, according to Swiss hosts. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.
