https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/ukraine-peace-process-may-start-only-if-all-sides-take-part---indonesian-foreign-ministry-1118972321.html

Ukraine Peace Process May Start Only If All Sides Take Part - Indonesian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Peace Process May Start Only If All Sides Take Part - Indonesian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

A peace process on Ukraine is possible only if all parties to the conflict are represented, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Rolliansyah Soemirat told Sputnik ahead of the Swiss conference coming up this week.

2024-06-15T09:01+0000

2024-06-15T09:01+0000

2024-06-15T09:01+0000

world

indonesia

ukraine

switzerland

russia

peace process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118418787_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d276933ce426c48d495b968a8431953.jpg

"A peace process can only be initiated when all parties to the conflict are involved," Soemirat said. Indonesia attaches importance to all efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including Switzerland's effort, but will be represented at the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine only at the level of ambassador, the diplomat continued. He added that Indonesia has been consistent in advocating respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. Switzerland will host a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. Around 90 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation, according to Swiss hosts. Russia has not received an invitation, but even if it had, it would not attend the conference, Vladimir Khokhlov, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Bern, told Sputnik in April.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/rejection-of-putins-peace-offer-exposes-true-motivations-of-natos-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1118967820.html

indonesia

ukraine

switzerland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peace process, indonesian foreign, ukraine peace process