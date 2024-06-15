https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/war-looms-along-lebanese-israeli-border-as-gaza-conflict-rages-1118965831.html

War Looms Along Lebanese-Israeli Border as Gaza Conflict Rages

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Rachel began the final show of the week by hosting radio host and political commentator Misty Winston on the topic of the G7 Summit, which they discussed in length, highlighting the pointless nature of hosting a meeting just days after four of the leaders met in France.Following the discussion on the G7 Summit, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about the new book written by the mother of Hunter Biden's daughter.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by author and anti-war activist Jeff Halper, who discussed the war in Gaza and the intensified conflict along the Lebanese-Israeli border.Lastly, Geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou spoke to Rachel about the ongoing attempts by South Africa's African National Congress to form a coalition to establish a government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

