Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Annihilate Ukrainian Infantry and Armored Vehicles
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the crew of the T-72B3M tank of Battlegroup Dnepr hitting a group of infantry and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Army on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region from a closed firing position.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Battlegroup Dnepr T-72B3M tank crew destroying a group of Ukrainian Army infantry and armored vehicles on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region from a concealed firing position.The tank crew received target coordinates from reconnaissance drone operators, and the vehicle moved to a concealed firing position and fired at the given coordinates. A UAV crew recorded hits on the targets.The T-72B3, a modernized version of the T-72 MBT, is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore cannon, a reinforced armor package, and advanced fire control systems, including a thermal imaging sight and laser rangefinder.
The T-72B3M offers improved mobility with a more powerful engine and advanced suspension system.
