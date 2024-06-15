https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/watch-russian-t-72b3m-tank-annihilate-ukrainian-infantry-and-armored-vehicles--1118967557.html

Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Annihilate Ukrainian Infantry and Armored Vehicles

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the crew of the T-72B3M tank of Battlegroup Dnepr hitting a group of infantry and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Army on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region from a closed firing position.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118971605_29:0:1353:745_1920x0_80_0_0_4d2dbdc2fee483ada8bc99ddc2bb8a33.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Battlegroup Dnepr T-72B3M tank crew destroying a group of Ukrainian Army infantry and armored vehicles on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the Kherson region from a concealed firing position.The tank crew received target coordinates from reconnaissance drone operators, and the vehicle moved to a concealed firing position and fired at the given coordinates. A UAV crew recorded hits on the targets.The T-72B3, a modernized version of the T-72 MBT, is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore cannon, a reinforced armor package, and advanced fire control systems, including a thermal imaging sight and laser rangefinder.

