Weekly News Wrap-Up: Russia Has Released a Peace Proposal for the Ukraine Conflict
Russia has released a peace proposal, and the State Department is facing questions from Congress after a Ukrainian list has surfaced that names numerous House members as enemies of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.
2024-06-15T04:05+0000
2024-06-15T04:05+0000
2024-06-15T09:15+0000
04:05 GMT 15.06.2024
Russia has released a peace proposal, and the State Department is facing questions from Congress after a Ukrainian list has surfaced that names numerous House members as enemies of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal, the death of an ethics bill in the Senate, and US corporate violence in Latin America.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal and the security agreement between the US and the Kiev regime.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal, Israel’s attack on Rafah, and the economic war on Nicaragua.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, come together to discuss Russia’s peace proposal and the new Ukraine enemies list, electoral machinations designed to hamper democracy in the US, and a poll that shows that 94% of Americans wish to end the Ukraine proxy war.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM