https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/weekly-news-wrap-up-russia-has-released-a-peace-proposal-for-the-ukraine-conflict-1118964958.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Russia Has Released a Peace Proposal for the Ukraine Conflict

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Russia Has Released a Peace Proposal for the Ukraine Conflict

Sputnik International

Russia has released a peace proposal, and the State Department is facing questions from Congress after a Ukrainian list has surfaced that names numerous House members as enemies of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.

2024-06-15T04:05+0000

2024-06-15T04:05+0000

2024-06-15T09:15+0000

the critical hour

radio

russia

ukraine

russia today

latin america

peace

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118964799_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_121bea5c8ec33ac1c5f51e97f5c65aba.png

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Russia Has Released a Peace Proposal for the Ukraine Conflict. Sputnik International Russia has released a peace proposal, and the State Department is facing questions from Congress after a Ukrainian list has surfaced that names numerous House members as enemies of the neo-nazi Kiev regime.

Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal, the death of an ethics bill in the Senate, and US corporate violence in Latin America.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal and the security agreement between the US and the Kiev regime.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal, Israel’s attack on Rafah, and the economic war on Nicaragua.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, come together to discuss Russia’s peace proposal and the new Ukraine enemies list, electoral machinations designed to hamper democracy in the US, and a poll that shows that 94% of Americans wish to end the Ukraine proxy war.Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia’s peace proposal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

putin's ukraine peace proposal, us corporate violence in latin america, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine