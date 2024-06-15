https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/zelenskys-peace-conference-to-begin-in-switzerlandwithout-russia-1118965286.html
Zelensky's 'Peace Conference' to Begin in Switzerland...Without Russia
Zelensky's 'Peace Conference' to Begin in Switzerland...Without Russia
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss a variety of topics, including Zelensky's upcoming "peace conference".
2024-06-15T04:02+0000
2024-06-15T04:02+0000
2024-06-15T09:07+0000
fault lines
us
radio
g7
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
donald trump
hunter biden
elon musk
tesla
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118965122_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_75bcc4d9db96500558d12ca57416608a.png
Zelensky's 'Peace Conference' to Begin in Switzerland...Without Russia
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss a variety of topics, including Zelensky's upcoming "peace conference".
The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the G7 summit and upcoming so-called "peace conference" on Ukraine in Switzerland without Russia.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack discusses Trump visiting Capitol Hill.Later, attorney Steve Gill discusses a new tell-all book soon to be published by the mother of Hunter Biden's child.The show wraps up with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin discussing Elon Musk winning record-breaking pay from the Tesla shareholder battle.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0e/1118965122_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29f01868129fb46407ad487bd3f6d34e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
ukraine peace conference in switzerland, trump visits capitol hill, musk won tesla shareholders battle, hunter biden
ukraine peace conference in switzerland, trump visits capitol hill, musk won tesla shareholders battle, hunter biden
Zelensky's 'Peace Conference' to Begin in Switzerland...Without Russia
04:02 GMT 15.06.2024 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 15.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss a variety of topics, including Zelensky's upcoming "peace conference".
The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the G7 summit and upcoming so-called "peace conference" on Ukraine in Switzerland without Russia.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack discusses Trump visiting Capitol Hill.
Later, attorney Steve Gill discusses a new tell-all book soon to be published by the mother of Hunter Biden's child.
The show wraps up with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin discussing Elon Musk winning record-breaking pay from the Tesla shareholder battle.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM