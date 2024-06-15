https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/zelenskys-peace-conference-to-begin-in-switzerlandwithout-russia-1118965286.html

Zelensky's 'Peace Conference' to Begin in Switzerland...Without Russia

Zelensky's 'Peace Conference' to Begin in Switzerland...Without Russia

Fault Lines

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abudl discuss a variety of topics, including Zelensky's upcoming "peace conference".

The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the G7 summit and upcoming so-called "peace conference" on Ukraine in Switzerland without Russia.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack discusses Trump visiting Capitol Hill.Later, attorney Steve Gill discusses a new tell-all book soon to be published by the mother of Hunter Biden's child.The show wraps up with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin discussing Elon Musk winning record-breaking pay from the Tesla shareholder battle.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

