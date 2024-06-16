https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/french-court-bans-israeli-companies-from-participating-in-military-expo-in-paris---reports-1118978958.html

French Court Bans Israeli Companies From Participating in Military Expo in Paris - Reports

French Court Bans Israeli Companies From Participating in Military Expo in Paris - Reports

A French court has ordered Coges, the organizer of the Eurosatory military exhibition, to ban Israeli companies and anyone who could act as their intermediaries from participating in the exhibition, which starts on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

The report said on Saturday that the French Defense Ministry also approached Coges to ban the participation of Israeli military companies due to suspicions of their involvement in committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Coges responded that the Israeli stand, which was expected to host 74 military enterprises, was removed. However, the Palestine solidarity association considered the organizers' measures insufficient and went to court, noting that the absence of a stand does not guarantee that Israeli defense companies will not be present at the exhibition, the report read. The Eurosatory exhibition, which takes place every two years, is one of the largest international military exhibitions. The exhibition will be held from June 17-21.

