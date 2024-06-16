https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/french-court-bans-israeli-companies-from-participating-in-military-expo-in-paris---reports-1118978958.html
French Court Bans Israeli Companies From Participating in Military Expo in Paris - Reports
French Court Bans Israeli Companies From Participating in Military Expo in Paris - Reports
Sputnik International
A French court has ordered Coges, the organizer of the Eurosatory military exhibition, to ban Israeli companies and anyone who could act as their intermediaries from participating in the exhibition, which starts on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.
2024-06-16T01:35+0000
2024-06-16T01:35+0000
2024-06-16T03:46+0000
military
france
israel
war crimes
ethnic cleansing
french defense ministry
paris
eurosatory
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118978799_0:177:3013:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_7eed431825cccb71555461b1f4759d27.jpg
The report said on Saturday that the French Defense Ministry also approached Coges to ban the participation of Israeli military companies due to suspicions of their involvement in committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Coges responded that the Israeli stand, which was expected to host 74 military enterprises, was removed. However, the Palestine solidarity association considered the organizers' measures insufficient and went to court, noting that the absence of a stand does not guarantee that Israeli defense companies will not be present at the exhibition, the report read. The Eurosatory exhibition, which takes place every two years, is one of the largest international military exhibitions. The exhibition will be held from June 17-21.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/why-israeli-military-industrial-complexs-dizzying-gaza-war-profits-wont-last-1118706135.html
france
israel
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118978799_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d733caf1c3e0abfea7ebd18755aa5f50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli companies, israeli defense companies, weapons production, weapons expo, weapons sales, arms production, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
israeli companies, israeli defense companies, weapons production, weapons expo, weapons sales, arms production, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
French Court Bans Israeli Companies From Participating in Military Expo in Paris - Reports
01:35 GMT 16.06.2024 (Updated: 03:46 GMT 16.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A French court has ordered Coges, the organizer of the Eurosatory military exhibition, to ban Israeli companies and anyone who could act as their intermediaries from participating in the exhibition, which starts on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.
The report said on Saturday that the French Defense Ministry also approached Coges to ban the participation of Israeli military companies due to suspicions of their involvement in committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Coges responded that the Israeli stand, which was expected to host 74 military enterprises, was removed.
However, the Palestine solidarity association considered the organizers' measures insufficient and went to court, noting that the absence of a stand does not guarantee that Israeli defense companies
will not be present at the exhibition, the report read.
The Eurosatory exhibition, which takes place every two years, is one of the largest international military exhibitions. The exhibition will be held from June 17-21.