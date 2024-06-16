https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/ukrainian-command-post-erased-by-russian-airstrike-1118985827.html

Ukrainian Command Post Erased by Russian Airstrike

Ukrainian troop positions and military facilities getting “courtesy calls” from Russian combat aircraft has become increasingly commonplace in recent months.

This week, a wing of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft hit a Kiev regime forces’ command post in the Ukrainian conflict zone.The attack was performed using free-fall bombs outfitted with a universal gliding and correction module (a kit that turns an ordinary bomb into a precision-guided munition), while an Su-35S fighter jet provided cover.The planes performed their bombing run without entering the range of Ukrainian air defenses and managed to return to base without a scratch.

